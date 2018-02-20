MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has set out its vision and priorities for the next four-and-a-half-years.

Councillors voted to approve the corporate plan titled "A Monmouthshire that works for everyone" at a full council meeting on Thursday.

Cllr Peter Fox, leader of the council, told the meeting the plan is centred on building "sustainable and resilient" communities.

Cllr Fox said the document is focused on five areas: giving every child the best possible start in life; promoting thriving and connected communities; caring for our natural and built environment; promoting life long well-being and developing a future-focused council.

He said: "This is a fundamental plan for the council going forward.

"We want to maintain our commitment to building sustainable and resilient communities."

However, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, leader of the Labour group, attacked the Conservative run council's record.

He said: "The corporate plan is a record of failure.

"A record of failure in the past five years and now they are trying to address that record."

Cllr Batrouni attacked the council's record on addressing the attainment gap between pupils on free school meals and those not, as well as its record on housebuilding.

He added: "We all abstain because we cannot endorse a record of failure."

Cllr Martyn Groucutt (Labour) hit out at the authority's record on education.

He said: "It is a disgrace that this authority still sends youngsters out into the job world not performing at an equal level as youngsters from many parts of Wales."

Cllr Frances Taylor (Independent) said the plan did not focus enough on public transport and the impact of the removal of the Severn tolls.

Cllr Richard John, cabinet member for children and young people, acknowledged the attainment gap with pupils on free school meals was "too wide."

But he said the council was also working successfully to help vulnerable pupils.

Cllr John also pointed to the authority's successes on school building, including the new Caldicot School which opened in September.

Cllr Bob Greenland pointed out that most councils in Wales have not kept up with housebuilding targets.

Cllr Fox added: "Don't lecture us on what we are doing.

"We are trying really hard to make a significant difference in this county.

"We never will be perfect but we are striving to make things better."