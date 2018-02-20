OFFICERS from British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses after a man acted in a sexually inappropriate way towards a group of women on board a train between Chepstow and Cardiff.

The incident happened between 11pm and midnight on Monday February 12 onboard a train travelling between Chepstow railway station and Cardiff Central.

A man was walking through the carriage and harassing women travelling by themselves.

He asked one of the women to put their hands in his trousers.

BTP officers would like any of the women who were approached by this man to get in contact with police.

Likewise, officers would be keen to speak with anyone else who was travelling at this time and saw anyone acting in a suspicious manner.

Information can be passed to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 10 of 13/02/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.