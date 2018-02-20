A MAN has been found dead in a woodland in Chepstow.

Emergency services were called at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 14 to reports that a body had been found in the woodland area close to Camp Road in Chepstow.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "Officers attended and we can sadly confirm that the body of a man has been found.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the identity of this man.

"If anyone has any information relating to this, please call 101 quoting log 29 14/2/18."