COUNCIL tax in Blaenau Gwent will rise by 4.2 per cent after the council formally approved its 2018/2019 budget at a full council meeting yesterday [TUE].

The move will generate £1.3million for the local authority.

With almost 85 per cent of properties in Blaenau Gwent falling into bands A and B, this represents an annual increase of £42.12 and £49.40 respectively for taxpayers.

Council leader councillor Nigel Daniels said: "Continuing funding cuts from central government have forced us into making difficult financial decisions again this year.

"However, I am pleased that we have been able to set a fair and balanced budget today in order to keep the council on a sound financial footing for the future."

Cllr Daniels added that the biggest form of income generation for the council is through council tax.

"I believe a rise of 4.2 per cent will be in line with the average rises across Wales and this will be used to support the funding of the services most valued by our residents," he continued. "It is not easy to set a budget when you have the worst financial settlement of any Welsh council and tough decisions have had to be made about how services are delivered."

Cllr Daniels said their priorities are the protection of social services, education and developing a clean living environment.

A spokeswoman for the council said the tax increase will bring in an extra £1.3 million, adding that Blaenau Gwent has the fourth lowest average council tax per dwelling in Wales.

"The average rate of council tax per dwelling in Blaenau Gwent at £1,115 is also £136 less than the Wales average of £1,251 (2017-18)," the spokeswoman continued. "The council has been able to set a balanced budget despite a 0.5 per cent reduction in funding from Welsh Government - the worst settlement of all the Welsh councils.

"Under the agreed budget, the council will not need to draw from its general reserves.

"Education, community services and social services funding will be protected, with schools seeing an increase of 1 per cent."

She added council tax makes up 21 per cent of the overall £140m budget for the council.

"The 4.2 per cent rise for 2018-19 equates to 81p a week for a Band A property and 95p per week for a Band B property," the spokeswoman continued.

Council tax bands are based on property values, with Band D properties historically been used as the standard for comparing council tax levels between and across local authorities.

"This gives a misleading picture for Blaenau Gwent as the authority has the lowest proportion of households falling into Band D," the spokeswoman added. "Blaenau Gwent has the highest percentage of band A housing in Wales - 58.6 per cent compared to 14.5 per cent overall in Wales. "

Blaenau Gwent council is reviewing its medium term financial strategy up to 2022, setting out how further forecast reductions in the budget will be managed through strategic service reviews, introducing alternative and more efficient service delivery models and developing a more commercial approach to service delivery.