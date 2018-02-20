WORKS to renovate Pontypool’s treasured War Memorial Gates have started this week thanks to Torfaen council, an action group, local traders and the public.

Pontypool ward councillor, and chair of the Pontypool War Memorials group, Gaynor James, recently helped raise £1,000 towards the works from collections.

In recent months, Pontypool firm Groves Painters and Decorators also offered to donate their services to paint the memorial with Torfaen council providing the paint.

Stage one of the works started on February 19 and involved a fresh lick of paint and cllr Gaynor James thanked Groves Painters and Decorators for their kind donation of services.

As previously reported, veterans previously spoke over illegal parking outside the gates of Pontypool War Memorial – an issue that lead to bollards being installed at the site by the local authority.

The gates serve as a centrepiece of Pontypool’s Remembrance Day celebrations, and the Pontypool War Memorials group have been fundraising to bring them up to a “respectable standard”.

Since forming, the group have gained the backing of the Friends of Pontypool Park community group, and Pontypool branch of the Comrades of the Great War.

Donations to the fund have also been provided by the public, Pontypool Veterans Association and the Unite union.

Jeannette Fry of Friends of Pontypool Park, Torfaen’s armed forces champion, cllr Alan Jones and Steve Vaughan of Comrades of the Great War Pontypool Branch also visited the gates this week to see the works progress.

The War Memorials group are now appealing for builders with a digger to help with further renovation works behind the gates.

If you can help with the works, call cllr James on 07970 673613