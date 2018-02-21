A FATHER whose son was hit by a van, leaving him fighting for his life in hospital, has urged the driver who left the scene to “give himself up.”

John Conibeer, 32, is currently in an induced coma at University Hospital of Wales after he was hit by a Ford Transit van on the A48 near Pwllmeyric, Chepstow, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Conibeer was a passenger in a black Honda Civic travelling from Chepstow to Newport when the vehicle crashed into a wall.

His father Anthony, said the dad-of-two got out to try and move the car when he was hit by a van.

“It is just a matter of whether he pulls through or he doesn’t pull through and at the moment it is looking like it could be edging towards the doesn’t,”said the 64-year-old., from Lliswerry, Newport.

“The surgeon said he is a very strong lad and that anybody else would be dead by now.

“He works as a roofer and he does a bit of training and boxing so he has always been fit.”

After being taken to Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, he was transferred to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he is currently on life support

Mr Conibeer’s injuries include damage to his leg and hip, as well as to his kidneys, liver, ribs and face.

“When I first saw him he was covered in blood and his face was swollen,” added his father.

“He is living hour by hour.”

Doctors have told the family that it could take months for Mr Conibeer to recover.

Mr Conibeer said he is urging anyone with information to come forward, including the driver of the van.

He said: “It’s disgusting.

“You don’t run someone over and leave them there.

“Why didn’t he stop? I just can’t understand why he did not stop.”

Well wishes have poured in for the injured Mr Conibeer who is described as “well-liked” by his father.

Mr Conibeer’s father issued an appeal to trace the van driver which has been shared more than 3,600 times on Facebook.

The family wishes to thank everybody who had shown support at a distressing time.

Gwent Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

A spokeswoman said: “During the incident a black, Honda Civic collided with a wall.

“Following the collision, we believe a second vehicle, a Ford transit van, unrelated to the first incident has collided with an occupant of the first incident outside of the damaged black Honda Civic.

A 32-year old male from Newport was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment at the Heath Hospital, Cardiff.

“The unidentified vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

"A female from the Newport area was subsequently arrested in relation to the initial collision and has been bailed to appear at court.

“The identity of the vehicle and driver involved in the subsequent collision are still unknown

“Enquiries into both incidents are ongoing.”