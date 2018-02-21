YOU have little more than a month left to send a nomination for our Pride of Gwent Awards.

The awards aim to celebrate the incredible people, groups and communities making the difference in our region.

Nominations have highlighted the charitable work done to improve the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

We have also had nominations highlighting the stories of amazing individuals who have overcome huge obstacles in their lives.

There are 15 awards in total, celebrating the efforts of the unsung heroes in our communities.

These include a Courage Award, 999 Hero, Achiever Award, Good Samaritan, Volunteer Award, Charity Champion, the Carer Award, the Local Hero Awards, Charity Award, the Environment Award and the Community Hero Award.

The finalists will be chosen from the nominations and invited to the awards event at the Coldra Court Hotel in Newport on May 25.

You can nominate someone for free until March 23 at our website southwalesargus.co.uk/prideofgwent