PARENTS of a Pontypool teen have paid tribute to her character two years on from her tragic death in a car crash.

Courtney Smith, 16, died from her injuries in hospital after the fatal Caerleon crash on February 24 which also killed boyfriend Thomas Lawrence.

Following the tragic events in 2016, family and friends rallied in support holding fundraisers, helping with costs and dressing-up in onesies at her funeral in Cwmbran.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary of the crash, father Robert Smith said he "still misses her every day".

"There are so many questions I would have wanted to ask Courtney but I never got the chance to say goodbye," he said. "I miss having her by my side. Not being able to celebrate her 18th birthday was a big one last year and I have to go through the same for her 21st.

"As time goes on it's supposed to get easier but that's a lie. I have learned to tolerate things better."

Ss Courtney was an organ donor, Mr Smith, of the Blaenavon area, added, she helped five other people in need.

Mum Tania Wallace, of Pontypool, said she misses Courtney's "quirky character" and "attitude".

"I have my other children and grandchildren to keep me going but the pain doesn't go away," she said.

"Life is cruel but you have to get on with it. She will never be forgotten and her memory will live on within everyone.

"The community were fantastic and without them I don't think we would have got through it."

As previously reported, an inquest in October 2016 heard the couple were returning from a 21st birthday in Chepstow when the crash happened.

When recording a verdict of 'road traffic collision', coroner Wendy James described young couple's deaths as a "tragic and needless loss."

An insurance claim linked to the crash is still ongoing and Mr Smith added as a result, he has been unable to fund a headstone for Courtney's grave.

Despite praising the community for the past support, he said "as a father" it was his responsibility to raise the money.

"It's the every day things that we all take for granted as people and parents and knowing that I will never see her again,he added.

"As a family and individuals we have to move on.

"I' will miss seeing her growing up into the woman that I know she could have been, a mother, a wife.

"It burns a hole in my heart."