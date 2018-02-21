A Torfaen County Borough Council snap by-election for the Trevethin ward takes place on Thursday, February 22 with the polls opening between 7am-10pm.

Polling stations include Cold Barn Farm Youth & Activity Centre and St Cadocs & Penygarn Church Hall. For more, visit www.torfaen.gov.uk

Meet your candidates below.

Brynley Parker – Independent

I’M STANDING as an independent councillor in the Trevethin Ward looking to make positive differences to our community.

Having lived in Trevethin and Penygarn for 60 years, some of my workplaces are now obsolete, like Halmanco & Parke Davis.

However, for the best part of fifteen years I have worked in a community role working with disadvantaged children and their families at a number of local bases helping to improve peoples' quality of life and helping reduce anti-social behaviour whilst bringing in much needed funding.

For five years I was a community councillor in the nearby Penygarn & St Cadocs ward and elected chair of the council in 2016 so I know and value people and recognise their needs.

That year I raised over £5,000 for my charities plus £2,000 since via Santa home visits and Go Sober.

I do not profess to having a magic wand in Brexit times - decisions need to be made.

But we must maintain our frontline services and address local issues like fly tipping, housing, food banks, parking, schools, employment, healthcare and anti-social behaviour.

I believe both myself and councillor Louise Sheppard, as a team, will assist the ward greatly.

---

Emma Louise Rapier - Welsh Labour

HAVING lived in Trevethin all my life and as someone who is raising my daughter here, I believe I would be a good choice as councillor.

Growing up on Newman Road during the 80s and 90s as a miner’s daughter, I remember the hardships we faced under the Conservatives.

I also remember the community pulling together to help families like mine and I’m proud this community spirit still exists.

Trevethin is again being squeezed by a Conservative government though austerity. Hard working families and the vulnerable face pay freezes and welfare cuts.

I would be an active councillor with influence by being a Trevethin resident sitting on the Labour council.

A council that is shielding Torfaen residents from austerity’s worst effects.

By voting for me you will also be electing someone who ensures all voluntary activity undertaken by the many caring people in Trevethin gets its fair share of funding, alongside someone who listens and supports you with the issues that you have.

My training in advocacy delivery and support means I would be a capable, strong and passionate councillor and whatever the issue: recycling, traffic or an individual concern, I promise to support and empower you and our community.

---

Frederick Wildgust – Independent

I’M STANDING for election to give a voice to residents that feel betrayed by political parties that refuse accept and support the referendum result of 2016.

Torfaen’s Labour-led council, has failed to support the 59.8 % of Torfaen residents that voted leave, the council are in Brexit denial.

If I'm elected residents will have a voice and together we will send a message to the council and the Welsh Government in Cardiff, that leave means leave.

People are angry with politicians failure to implement their wishes or even listening to them.

I will listen and work with individuals, groups and the council to improve the community and create new income streams that can be used for community development.

We could start by cutting councillor allowances by 20% and using the monies saved to create a social fund worth £200,000 per year that could be used to fund a new grant and loan scheme. Torfaen could create a regional lottery, like Pembrokeshire have to generate money for grants and loans for small businesses, creating wealth and jobs.

Councillors should fundraise for local groups not national charities that have millions in the bank, charity should start at home.

---

Andrew Rupert Heygate-Browne - Wales Green Party

About me

Energy Analyst at Dwr Cymru Welsh Water - reducing energy costs to help keep bills low.

Married with two daughters aged three and two years.

Wife suffers from a mobility disability and lost support through the cuts

Active charity fundraiser both nationally and with local community groups

Main campaigns

Push for greater council control of bus services and linking any financial contribution to bus companies to arriving on time at a fair cost

Increase the availability, awareness and take up of social tariffs with discounts for those on low incomes for water and waste water services, electricity and council charges

Community based employment - reverse the trend of jobs going out of the area due to the closing of schools, universities, retail and industry.

This will be achieved through more and better investment into the community through already available EU and other funding

Make more grants available to help people in the community reduce their energy bills, better advice and support services provided to those struggling with debt to help them break free of the chains and start to live again

Support Green Party efforts to increase the minimum wage to £10.

Reduce use of plastic.