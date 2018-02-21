A TALENTED baker has marked the 30-year anniversary of a popular science fiction TV show with an inspired culinary creation.

Paul Williams, of Llantarnam Road, has been in the cake business for more than 30 years and trades in Cwmbran as the managing director of Happy Occasions Cakes Ltd.

While his previous award-winning creations have delved into icons of cinema and steampunk, his latest pays tribute to cult BBC show, Red Dwarf.

The comedy sitcom follows last living human Dave Lister, played by Craig Charles, and a ragtag space crew travelling in mining spaceship Red Dwarf.

Mr Williams latest cake is a replica of shuttle craft the Starbug and was a contribution to the ‘Cakes from the Dwarf’ project by Facebook group Cake Collective.

Mr Williams added the process of standing the cake on four legs was "very difficult" and took several attempts.

“I’m a fan of the show and it’s hard to believe it has reached 30 years,” he said.

“It was really different when it came out and really quirky. We loved it when we were kids.”

For more information about the Cwmbran firm, visit: www.happyoccasionscakes.co.uk for more