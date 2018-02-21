MONMOUTHSHIRE is getting on board the green vehicle revolution.

Recently released figures by the Department of Transport show that over the 12 months up to September 2017, the number of registered plug-in vehicles in the area increased by 77 per cent - one of the biggest rises in the country.

The statistics - which show the number of registered electric or plug-in hybrid cars, vans and micro cars in an area for each quarter of the year – reveal that, by September 2016, there were 79 electric vehicles registered in Monmouthshire. By September 2017, that figure had grown to 140 - a jump of 61 vehicles or 77 per cent.

However, back in 2012 in Monmouthshire there were just three electric cars, which shows the progress the industry has made in a short time.

In comparison, fewer than 40 new electric cars were registered in Newport in the space of 12 months.

Despite manufacturers lowering prices and increasing the range of their cars, over the 12 months up to September 2017, there were only 35 new electric vehicles registered Newport.

In September 2016, there were 76 electric vehicles registered – and, by September last year, there were 111. This compares to 75,149 petrol or diesel cars and vans, according to the latest complete vehicle registration data from 2016.

In Caerphilly, the figures reveal that, in September 2016, there were 64 electric vehicles registered. By September last year there were 82 - which is an increase of 18 new electric cars.

In Torfaen, only 10 new electric cars were registered between September 2016 and September 2017, taking the total figure to 50 electric cars.

Blaenau Gwent is the Gwent area to have less electric cars registered. By September last year, there were only 15 electric cars registered in the area. This compares to 12 in September 2016.

The latest Nissan Leaf, the United Kingdom's most popular entirely electric car, can now travel 235 miles before it needs to be recharged, 80 miles more than the previous version.

