MEMBERS of a youth group have climbed Newport Transporter Bridge and raised more than a £1,000 for charity.

The Shaftesbury Youf Gang group, which puts on events for young people living in Newport, organised an event to climb the bridge, in a bid to raise money for St David’s Hospice.

Members of the group took a deep breath and climbed 278 steps to the top on Tuesday.

Co-ordinator Richy Davies said: “The lads were amazing. It was a big challenge for them to take on. People do not realise quite how high up it is.

“But they walked up and across, I must admit that I did not climb it because of my vertigo.”

The event was held in partnership with the Uniting Newport Inspiring Tomorrow’s Youth (UNITY) forum, Newport City Homes and Charter Housing.

UNITY forum coordinator, Chelsea Crook, said: “Well done. A substantial amount was raised and I want to thank everyone for their ongoing support day after day.”

Mr Davies, who works for Gwent Police, said he was “over the moon” with the group raising £1,400.

“I could not believe that we managed to raise the sum,” said the 48-year-old.

“We managed to raise that sum from a single fundraising event.”

He added: “We wanted to support St David’s Hospice because o f the great work that they do. Most people have been affected by cancer in some way.

“We will be doing another charity event soon.

“We are thinking of hiking a mountain to raise money for another charity.”

To make a donation, e-mail richy.davies@gwent.pnn.police.uk