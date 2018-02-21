NOMINATIONS keep coming in for this year's Gwent's Best Mum competition.

Debbie Williams nominated her mum Tracey Edwards because she has remained her rock through hard times.

The 29-year-old said: "We've been through so much heartache together and she has remained my rock throughout it all.

"She's just the most beautiful person inside and out and I'm extremely proud of her in every single way.

"No matter what she's going through she always has a smile on her face and puts other people before herself."

Ms Williams, from Abertillery said her mum is an amazing mum and woman who inspires her every single day.

"I want her to know that she's my whole world and that I'm extremely lucky to have her," she added.

If you think your mum is the best in Gwent then you have until 5pm March 4 to enter the competition

To enter, e-mail your photo and up to 200 words to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk with your name, age, where you and your mum are from and a contact phone number.

Alternatively, send your entries to Newsdesk, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN marked as 'Mother’s Day competition'.

The prize for the winner is a Sunday lunch for two at the newly opened The Foresters in Llandevaud.

They will receive a pampering treat of a manicure with Shellac from Utopia on George Street, Pontypool.

We also have a runner-up prize of a cream tea for two at Toast Tushill which is located on Coleford Road in Chepstow.