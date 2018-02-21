THE body of a man found dead in a woodland in Chepstow has been identified as Matthew Treggiden, Gwent Police have confirmed.

The 43-year-old went missing on December 4 last year.

Emergency services were called to a woodland area close to Camp Road in Chepstow on February 14 where the body was found.

Officers are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

They said: "We would like to thank the police and everyone involved who helped Matthew and the person who found him.

"We would also like to thank all our friends who have offered their support over these difficult months.

"Matthew was a kind, gentle hearted person, adored by his family and will be deeply missed.’’