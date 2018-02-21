A DAIRY farming couple from the outskirts of Newport are in the running for a prestigious farming “Oscar”.

Mead Farm Foods, based on a 190-acre farm outside the village of Redwick, have been shortlisted for a Rural Oscar in the Countryside Alliance Awards.

Husband and wife Lawrence and Izabela Hembrow have received recognition for using expertise gained in the food manufacturing industry to process their own milk from their herd of Holstein Friesian cattle.

The Hembrows, who have two young children, say they are “privileged” to be nominated by their customers for the award.

“It was a great but very pleasant surprise to us when we found out about it,” they said.

“Mead Farm Foods has only been established for one year and it’s fantastic to hear that our business has been recognised for contributing to the local community.

“It’s wonderful to hear that others appreciate our efforts and feel that there is a value in what we are doing, especially at this early stage of a start-up venture. It’s really encouraging to have that support.”

Mead Farm Foods will be up against three other farms in the Wales Local Food and Drink category of the Wales Rural Oscars.

Regional winners will be announced on Wednesday March 7 at the Senedd in Cardiff, before progressing to the national UK awards.

The awards, now in their thirteenth year, are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food & farming, enterprise, and heritage.

Sarah Lee, direct of the Countryside Alliance Awards, said: ““We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year.

“The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services. They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight.

“These awards provide a cause for celebration in a time of great uncertainty in the countryside. Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition.”

Mead Farm Foods currently produces and delivers fresh dairy products, togetherwith locally sourced free-range eggs, bacon and bread, to homes in Redwick and areas of Undy, Magor, Caldicot, Langstone, Chepstow and Tutshill.

They also taking orders from local shops, cafes and restaurants.

For more information on Mead Farm Foods, click here.

More information about the awards can be found here.