A TOTAL of 22 knives were surrendered to Gwent Police during a knife amnesty coinciding with Operation Sceptre.

The amnesty ran alongside Operation Sceptre from February 12 to Sunday, February 18, and encouraged people to deposit knives at secure bins across Gwent.

Gwent Police tweeted a picture of some of the knives that had been surrendered to officers.

A total of 22 knives were surrendered across Gwent during Operation Sceptre (Monday 12th – Sunday 18th February 2017). pic.twitter.com/qi8Ik9lBFb — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 21, 2018

Inspector Neil Jones, of Gwent Police said: "Every knife handed in is one less that can potentially be used on the streets of Gwent."