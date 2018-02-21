A CHEF who hails from Newport will be flying out to Austria to a food festival in the Austrian Alps.

Hywel Jones, executive chef at Lucknam Park, near Chippenham, Wiltshire and a patron of Newport Food Festival, will be at the Wine on the Mountain/Wein am Berg event this April.

The event aims to bring together international award-winning chefs, renowned winegrowers and a unique programme of events including skiing with World Champions skiers and former Olympians, high in the mountains.

It will be hosted by the Das Central Hotel and gourmet restaurant, ice Q, which featured as the Hoffler Klinik in the James Bond film Spectre. This year, the theme of the festival is Austria meets Great Britain.

Highlights of the event will include tasting menus Mr Jones from Restaurant Hywel Jones at Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa, which has retained its Michelin star for 13 consecutive years.

Guests to the event will be able to enjoy fine dining alongside various wines from across Europe.

