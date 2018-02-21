A DISPERSAL order has been authorised by Gwent Police in Tredegar in a bid to tackle ongoing issues with drunken youths around Bedwellty Park.

The authorisation applies to the park and the surrounding streets of Morgan Street and Park Row.

test

The order covers the park itself, Morgan Street and Park Row Picture: Google Maps

The order comes into effect at 5.30pm tonight and will remain in place until 3am on Thursday morning – February 22.

Anyone who contravenes a dispersal notice issued as part of the order will be arrested, if caught by officers.