GWENT will be filled with music in April as Record Store Day is set to arrive.

Record Store Day is an annual event which was started up in 2007and held to "celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store" on April 21.

It will be the 11th year of the event which aims to bring together artists, independent stores and fans.

This year, Newport store Diverse Records will be bringing the day to life with a variety of musicians playing in six venues across the city on Saturday, April 21.

More than 20 acts will play at Le Pub, the Murenger, Newport Market, Slipping Jimmy's Bar and Grill, Tiny Rebel and McCann's Rock and Ale Bar.

Newport Now BID will also be hosting the event with the music store.

Diverse Records will still be open in the day for music fans to browse for ideal purchase, with the acts on after they close.

There will be free entry to each venue and bands performing include The Lucky Strikes, Ming City Rockers and The Bug Club.

For more information on the event, follow @DiverseMusic on Twitter.