FOUR wedding businesses in Gwent received an award at a ceremony held on Monday.

The Welsh Wedding Awards aim to celebrate the work and commitment of the Welsh wedding industry and recognise those who go above and beyond to make a couple’s special day the best experience it can possibly be.

Jasmine Rose Bridal, in Chepstow Road, Newport, were awarded wedding boutique o the year in South East Wales.

Owner Jane Scott said: "We were thrilled and excited when we heard we had won - we were very surprised."

Ms Scott said they weren't aware of the awards until they got a call saying they were finalists. They aren't sure who put them forward for the awards.

"It was a very nice evening," she added. "It was nice to get recognition for the hard work.

"We have only been going for a couple of years so it is also about letting people know we are here."

Other Gwent winners were the West Usk Lighthouse, which received the wedding venue of the year award in south east Wales.

Celtic Cakes Studio, also in Newport, received two awards - for cake designer of the year in south east Wales, as well as the overall winner for the cake designer category.

Infinite Travel, in Pontypool, were awarded the honeymoon planner of the year award.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic, the events and marketing agency behind the awards, said: “Our inaugural Welsh Wedding Awards have been a massive success and a great night for all those who are involved.

"We hope that the industry continues to grow and we are already excited about The Welsh Wedding Awards 2019.”

