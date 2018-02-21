A NEWPORT woman visited Buckingham Palace last week in a “memorable” experience.

Amele Tukandra, from the Bettws area of the city, was invited to the reception for the Commonwealth Diaspora last Wednesday, February 14 as her parents - Meresimani Wati and Timoci Tukandra - were the first Fiji family to settle in Wales.

She said: “It was fantastic, it was very memorable.

“We were introduced to the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as the Duchess of Gloucester. Theresa May and Boris Johnson were also there.

“It was only small chat as a lot of people wanted to talk to them.”

Ms Tukandra, a volunteer officer for the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations, represented her family as both her parents - who moved to Newport in the 1960s - have now died.

“Edward Watts, the chairman of GAVO, put myself forward and I am so grateful to him,” she continued. “When I got the invitation I was very emotional as I know how much it would have meant to my parents. My parents felt very welcomed when they moved to Wales.”

It was an evening reception, with canapes and refreshments served.