FIRE crews in Newport were called to remove a spanner which was stuck on a man's genitals.
Firefighters from Malpas and Maindee were called to the Royal Gwent Hospital at 8.55am to help assist staff in removing the tool.
South Wales Fire and Rescue tweeted about the incident, saying that the man had taken "tightening nuts to a new level".
If you’re using tools, make sure you’re handling as the manufacturer recommends. Crews from Maindee and Malpas had to release a steel ring spanner from a man who took tightening nuts to a new level earlier… pic.twitter.com/JyMcSx4iUn— SW Fire & Rescue (@SWFireandRescue) February 21, 2018
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?