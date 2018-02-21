TWO Brynmawr brothers, who targeted a teenager before attacking him in an alleyway, have been sentenced to two years in a young offenders’ institution.

Kyrane Jones, 18, and Kyle Jones, 20, both of Park Crescent, appeared via video link at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, February 21, after previously pleading guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm.

The court heard the incident related to an attack on Bradleigh Jack Fry, 19, on September 26 of last year.

Prosecuting, Julian Greenwood described the attack as in “unpleasant incident” which left the teen with a fractured left wrist.

He told the court that the brothers first came into contact with Mr Fry, and his friend Dewi Mitchell, outside Shane’s Fish Bar on King Street at 3.40pm.

“They approached the boys, making threats to them,” said Mr Greenwood, adding the brothers are also go by the surname of Parfitt.

“At that point, the complainant and his friend tried moving away.”

Mr Fry and his friend left the scene, walking towards the former Ysgol Gymraeg Brynmawr site before heading towards Fitzroy Street and Brynawel.

The court heard the brothers followed the pair to Birch Grove, where the incident took place in an alleyway.

“They were both arguing which one should hit him first,” said Mr Greenwood, adding the brothers began kicking and punching the 19-year-old.

Mr Greenwood told the court that Kyrane Jones had one previous conviction of burglary and Kyle Jones had one similar previous conviction for actual bodily harm.

Defending Kyrane Jones, Sarah Waters told the court that the brothers had a very “distressing” family background but accepted it was a “deplorable” act.

The court heard their mother is currently serving a prison sentence and their father is in hospital following a serious crash, leaving the brothers homeless and without money.

“Police officers have given them food and clothes to help them to survive, “said Miss Waters.

“They have been living in a tent I have heard.”

Defending Kyle Jones, Stephen Thomas echoed the sentiments of Miss Waters in relation to his defendant.

Concluding, recorder M. Powell QC said that he had “heard and read” a lot about the brothers’ situation and their family background.

He said: “You seem to be unable to stop yourselves involving yourselves in violent activity.”

He added that Mr Fry was “petrified” of running into the brothers and their family following the incident.

“It is clear you targeted him for some apparent reason,” said the recorder.

Kyrane Jones was sentenced to 20 months in a young offenders’ institute for the grievous bodily harm charge.

He also received four months consecutive as his previous community order was revoked, with Mr Powell QC describing his actions as showing “wilful disregard” for the order.

Kyle Jones received a 20-month sentence at a young offenders’ institution for the grievous bodily harm charge and four months consecutive installed in place of the 23-week suspended sentence.

Mr Powell QC also placed a restraining order on the brothers from contacting Mr Fry until further order.

The brothers will be released midway through their sentences on licence and will be under supervision during that period.

The pair were also facing charges of failure to surrender on previous court listings, but Mr Powell QC granted the Joneses absolute discharges for those matters.

A £140 victim surcharge will be paid after release.