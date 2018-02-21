A CAR has crashed into a fish and chip shop in Ystrad Mynach.
The car crashed into Beech Tree Fish Bar on Bedwlwyn Road.
Gwent Police officers tweeted saying they are currently dealing with the accident on the scene with the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue.
A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the scene at 6.51pm and three people were taken to Prince Charles Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time."
Police, @SWFireandRescue & @WelshAmbulance are dealing with a road traffic collision at the top of Ystrad Mynach town. Please avoide the area as roads are currently closed.— Ystrad Mynach Officers (@gpystradmynach) February 21, 2018
