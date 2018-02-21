UPDATE: THursday, February 22 7.58am

Police officers have said that the roundabout joining High Street, Bedwlwyn Road and Pengam Road will remain closed today.

A CAR has crashed into a fish and chip shop in Ystrad Mynach.

The car crashed into Beech Tree Fish Bar on Bedwlwyn Road.

Gwent Police officers tweeted saying they are currently dealing with the accident on the scene with the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the scene at 6.51pm and three people were taken to Prince Charles Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time."