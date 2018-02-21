CONTROVERSIAL changes to the tipping policy at restaurant chain TGI Fridays have been called “disturbing” by a local employee.

From this week, serving waiters will see 40 per cent of their credit card tips shared amongst kitchen staff.

Prior to the change, which came into force on Monday, front-of-house staff had kept their own tips - minus a small percentage which is given to serving assistants and bar staff.

And while waiters will keep all of their cash tips, a TGI Fridays employee said the move had “created divisions” amongst waiting staff and kitchen staff.

“TGI Fridays has always claimed to be a responsible employer but with this move, they have clearly proved a change in stance,” he said.

“I can only speak for my store but morale is at an all-time low, which will undoubtedly have a direct impact on the guest experience and desire to return.”

The employee told the Argus that staff have also been told not to tell the customer that the tip will be split, and that their use of the credit card machine will be monitored by senior staff.

He added: “If we are found to be skipping the gratuity section without offering it to the guest, we have been threatened with disciplinary action.”

Serving staff are in line for a pay rise when the new national living wage increases by 4.4 per cent to £7.83 per hour on April 1.

But the union Unite say the reallocated tips will be used as an alternative to offering kitchen staff a similar pay rise, a move which they have called “ethically dubious”.

The distribution of tips through a shared pool, or tronc, is a well-established practice in the hospitality industry.

Card tips paid via a tronc, registered with HMRC, are not subject to national insurance.

The move has been called “ethically dubious” by Union, who argue that reallocation of tips is being introduced as an alternative to offering kitchen staff a pay rise.

Unite also say that its members were not adequately consulted on the proposed changes, a claim that TGI Fridays refutes.

“This is a blatant case of ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’ - waiters, kitchen staff and bartenders are all losing out,” said Unite’s regional officer, Dave Turnbull.

“The only winner is the company which could be saving itself thousands of pounds in tax by using untaxed card tip income paid via a tronc to fund kitchen staff wages.

“Highly skilled kitchen staff are getting no pay rise at all and are expected to make do with a share of waiters’ tips.”

But TGI Fridays say the change in allocation of tips “has nothing whatsoever to do with pay increases”.

A spokeswoman said: “Since February 19, 40 per cent of tips paid by card go to the kitchen teams.

“This was done in the interest of fairness, and to ensure that all team members who have helped earn the tips receive a share of them.

“The changes were made after discussions with team members and research into industry norms.

“Servers continue to keep 100 per cent of the cash tips they are given.”