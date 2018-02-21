MORE than 200 young people from across Caerphilly county who are preparing to leave school visited colleges to explore future options.

Caerphilly council’s Youth Service have worked in partnership with local comprehensive schools and other education providers to plan the visits with a view to support young people who are uncertain about their futures regarding education, employment and training.

Pupils from 13 schools and two education providers had the opportunity to visit college sites at Coleg Y Cymoedd in both Ystrad Mynach and Nantgarw, Coleg Gwent in Cross Keys and also sites at ITEC in Blackwood and ACT in Blackwood and Caerphilly. They also had the opportunity to explore further education options, apprenticeships and traineeships.

Cllr Philippa Marsden said:“It is vital that we support young people on their journey through the education system."