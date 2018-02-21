THE Celtic Manor could be the venue to hold the Worldchefs Congress in 2024 because of its new convention centre.

The venue - which has hosted many culinary events - has been deemed a strong contender by Swedish chef Dragan Unic.

Mr Unic, from Sweden, said he hoped Wales’ bid would be successful and praised the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) for hosting the European chefs’ conference at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport last May.

The CAW is keen to bring the event to the new International Convention Centre at the Celtic Manor Resort. They are both working with the Welsh Government on the ‘Team Wales’ bid.

“I think Wales is on the right track to become a culinary destination,” said Mr Unic. “After years of not being on the world culinary map, people are starting to talk about Wales.

“We had our European chefs’ conference here last year and I do my best to push for Wales in any way I can. It will be great if Wales can hold the Worldchefs Congress because it will be in my region.

“Member countries like to attend a well organised congress and we know that Wales can deliver. There was a real buzz following the European conference in Wales, especially from countries that were unable to attend.

“I love Wales and hope to return with my wife to see more of the country.”

