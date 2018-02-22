THREE-quarters of all the alcohol drunk in Wales is consumed by a little more than a fifth of the adult population - those deemed to be hazardous or harmful drinkers.

And within this, the three per cent of the population who are harmful drinkers, consume more than quarter of it.

The findings are part of a report by the Sheffield Alcohol Research Group (SARG) at the University of Sheffield, which concludes that the introduction of a minimum unit price for alcohol in Wales would have the greatest impact on the most deprived harmful drinkers, those at greatest risk of experiencing harm due to their drinking.

The report also reveals that 50 per cent of the alcohol bought in Wales is had for less than 55p per unit. Twenty-seven per cent is bought for less than 45p per unit.

It finds that heavier drinkers are more likely to buy alcohol sold below these thresholds.

SARG was last year commissioned by the Welsh Government to update a 2014 appraisal of the likely impact of a range of minimum unit pricing policies for alcohol in Wales.

Its report also reveals that moderate drinkers consume an average of 211 units of alcohol per year compared to 1,236 for hazardous drinkers and 3,924 for harmful drinkers.

Harmful drinkers spend an average of £2,882 a year on alcohol compared to £1,209 for hazardous drinkers and £276 for moderate drinkers.

Alcohol-attributable deaths and hospital admissions are concentrated in hazardous and particularly harmful drinkers, who are more deprived.

“The introduction of a minimum unit price would be effective in reducing alcohol consumption among these groups, as well as reducing the number of alcohol-related deaths and hospitalisations," said health secretary Vaughan Gething.

“The report shows the greatest impact of a minimum unit price would be on the most deprived harmful drinkers, while moderate drinkers would experience only small impacts on their alcohol consumption and spending.

“If passed, this law will potentially save lives.”