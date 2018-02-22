BLAENAU Gwent council is looking for crafty people to come together to make a giant gift for Man Engine, the giant miner who will be visiting Tredegar this Spring.

The Tredegar leg of the Man Engine Cymru tour will celebrate the Tredegar Workingmen’s Medical Aid Society, the fore-runner and blueprint for the National Health Service.

Local miners, iron workers and quarry men clubbed together to provide medical assistance for their families.

When the local MP Aneurin Bevan became Minister of Health, he used the Tredegar Workingmen’s Medical Aid Society as the inspiration for National Health Service that celebrates its 70th birthday this year.

Bevan and the NHS gave the gift of health to the nation and the council will be making a symbolic gift to present to the Man Engine to celebrate this anniversary year and a legacy of the county's industrial heritage that often goes unnoticed.

Man Engine, the huge mechanical puppet, which resembles a giant miner, is set to visit seven of south Wales’s most important industrial heritage towns for a week of celebrations from April 8 to April 12, 2018.

On April 9 the Man Engine will visit Park Bryn Bach in Tredegar.

Visitors will be encouraged to raise their voices in song and watch as the Man Engine transforms to his towering 11.2 metres and receives a gift of health.

The council is looking for crafty people to come and help staff make a large scale willow structure medicine bottle and love spoon. There will be sessions in Bedwellty House in Tredegar on March 3 and 10 between 10am and 4pm.

The sessions are tailored for adults and older children who have a creative interest. If you would like to join us at these drop in sessions contact Bedwellty on 01495 353370 or 01495 353397 or at sarah.jacob@aneurinleisure.org.uk.

Ticket for the Man Engine visit to Parc Bryn Bach are available from themanengine.co.uk/cymru

Early bird tickets are £3.

Cllr David Davies Executive Member for Regeneration & Economic Development said: “We want as many people as possible to be part of the Man Engine event in Blaenau Gwent and this is a great way for people who enjoy arts and crafts to get involved.”