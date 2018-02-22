DESPITE the colonel's best efforts two KFC stores in Gwent remain closed.

The Argus reported this week that KFC restaurants in Gwent closed due to a chicken shortage.

Restaurants in Ebbw Vale, Newport and Pontypool re-opened to the public on Tuesday.

But restaurants in Blackwood and Cwmbran still remain closed since Monday.

A post on the KFC website says: "We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

"We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours. Thankfully, none of our restaurants in either Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland have been affected by the issues in mainland UK.

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.

"Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again."

It added: "Hope to see you in our restaurants soon."

For the latest information on information on restaurant closures visit kfc.co.uk/crossed-the-road