THE OWNERS of an exotic meats restaurant have revealed that they are on the look out for new tenants.

The Farmer’s Daughter, in Bassaleg, opened in 1983 and is known for serving an array of dishes, including zebra, crocodile, kangaroo and camel.

The Argus reported last year that, after briefly closing its doors, chef Julio and Sian Fagnani took on the restaurant - with a plan to continue serving exotic meals as well as classic dishes.

But Councillor David Williams, who with his wife owns the restaurant, has revealed that new tenants are now needed.

He said: "The restaurant is up for lease again.

"This is the second time its been up for rent in a year.

"We hope we find tenants for this well-located business that has been going for 30 years."