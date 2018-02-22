AHEAD of McCann's Rock 'n' Ale Bar's second anniversary, its owner has revealed a new and exciting change.

Amy McCann, who owns the bar on High Street, Newport, has announced that a pizzeria - serving pizzas, ribs and other food - has now opened on the site.

The 32-year-old, who used to work at the former Hornblower pub, said she decided on opening "somewhere for people to eat" because of the upcoming anniversary.

"We needed to introduce some change," she said.

"I had always thought at some stage of serving food but did not get round to doing it.

"We will have been here for two years in April and I thought it would be a good time to bring in something new."

She added: "We have decided to call it The Pizzeria."

Mrs McCann said that The Pizzeria opened last Friday and has so far been popular.

"We are offering quite a few things," she said. "There is a chef, Jan kristensson, who is operating the kitchen and he is doing a really good job.

"We have home-made pizzas, pulled pork, burgers, chicken noodles and other things.

"People, not just our regulars, are enjoying the food that is on offer."

The Pizzeria is currently open Tuesday to Thursday from 6pm to 11pm and Friday to Saturday from 6pm to 3am.

But the owner added that there is a plan to increase its opening days.

"We plan to have it open on other days ," she said. "We will not be doing that just yet but it will happen soon.

She added: "I think the food that is being served is amazing.

"Why not come along and try it out."

For more information on the bar and The Pizzeria, visit bit.ly/2EN5Z4x