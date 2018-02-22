AN ELDERLY man killed his wife before taking his own life in their home in Chepstow, an inquest has heard.

Husband and wife Linsey and Jane Sargeant were found dead at their home in Orchid Meadow, Pwllmeyric on October 4, of last year, the inquest heard today.

Described as a couple who were "very much devoted to one another" by their sons Mark and David, the hearing heard that the cause of death for former teacher Mr Sargeant, 71, who was struggling with effects of irritable bowel syndrome and colitis, was suicide by hanging.

The cause of death of his wife, 70, - also a former teacher - who had been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease and dementia, was unlawful killing by smothering.

The ruling was made by Wendy James, the senior coroner for Gwent today.