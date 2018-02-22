PUPILS took part in a dementia awareness session this month.

On February, 13 Wendy Westbury, director of Sales and Marketing for care company Dormy Care and Helen Maiello, managing director of Dormy Care Communities met with students at King Henry VIII School in Abergavenny.

A dementia friends’ session was delivered to year 12 and 13 students, who are studying health and social care.

The free 45-minute sessions are delivered by Dementia Champions who have been trained by the Alzheimer’s Society. The aim is to turn "understanding in to an action" by helping people become more aware of the differences they can make to help those living with dementia.

Ms Maiello said: “Our home is an integral part of the local area and supporting the community is a big part of what we believe in.

"With over 30 years’ experience in health and social care, as well as being a registered general nurse, I am passionate about making a difference and really empowering the lives of older people.”