CONCERNS are growing among some residents in Caldicot over proposals for a new “high-quality” housing development.

Flyers for the Church Farm scheme have been posted through the letterboxes of those living in the north-eastern part of town in recent weeks.

The posters show plans for a residential development and new community park on land which stretches east of Church Road to Nedern Brook.

HGH Planning, one of the firms behind the scheme alongside EDP, are due to show the draft scheme to residents at a public exhibition on February 27 at St Mary’s Church Hall which runs from 2pm to 8pm.

But apprehension is already being voiced towards the plan from people living in the neighbouring estate Nedern Rise, which is itself a fairly new development having been completed in March 2013.

A Heol Sirhowy resident said: “I was told when I moved here five years ago that there was a probability of a new development moving next door.

“But I’m still concerned. How will the roads cope, and how will the access work?”

Another resident told the Free Press that the existing infrastructure would be “unable to cope” with a new development.

But he added: “I can see why they want to do it. People need to live somewhere and it’s another empty field, but it’s still not ideal for us.”

If approved, the scheme would be within five miles of two major developments in the area - the proposed 285-home Crick Road site in Portskewett, and the approved 212-home estate on the site of the former Sudbrook Paper Mill.

“We’ve got several of these developments proposed in the area but no new additional infrastructure at the moment,” said Cllr Rachel Garrick, town councillor for Castle ward.

“The schools are full. I couldn’t find a place for my children locally and they have a 10-mile round trip everyday to a school outside the area.

“Caldicot only has a single GP surgery, which is already vulnerable."

Cllr Garrick added: “The Nedern Brook wetland is also a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) so it will have an ecological impact as well.”

A spokesman for HGH Planning said: “The proposals are at an early stage but are intended to complete the northeastern edge of Caldicot with high-quality housing development and a large new community park.

“The purpose of the public exhibition is to seek the views of local residents, which will help our master planners prepare a scheme that works for the community, whilst making a meaningful contribution towards the county’s need for new housing.”