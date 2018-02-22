NEWPORT brewery Tiny Rebel have launched a mobile app game.

Beer Money Inc. takes you back to the very first days at Tiny Rebel and has you building the brewery up from a garage to their new brewery in Rogerstone, selling locally in Newport and Cardiff as well as internationally.

A spokesman for the brewery said: "Beer Money Inc pays homage to one of Brad’s favourite classic games, Drugwars, the nefarious drug empire simulation. You go to a location, you buy ingredients (hops and special ingredients), you brew those into beers, and then you sell those beers to customers.

"The goal being to spend less money to make the beer than you make by selling the beer, and then using those profits to upgrade your brewery and buy more ingredients."

The spokesman said staff had talking about creating a brewery game for years, and after hitting the milestone of moving into their bespoke brewery here in Rogerstone, the time was right.

"So they put a team together and they have been working flat out for the past six months to get the ideas onto paper, and then onto your phone," he added. "The game is totally free - no ads, no in game purchases.

"We just wanted to give you a little peek into our crazy world. If anyone ever asks what Tiny Rebel is all about, this game will tell them all they need to know."

Beer Money Inc. is now available on the App Store and Google Play.

To find out more, visit tinyrebel.co.uk/news/introducing-beer-money-inc-the-game