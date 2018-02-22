A WATER company worker is documenting some of Wales' hidden gems with his smartphone.

Daniel Ivins, from Cwmbran, shares pictures of beautiful dams and reservoirs from across his patch on his @damsandreservoirs Instagram account.

These include Upper and Lower Neuadd in the Brecon Beacons, Ystradfellte, Pontsticill near Merthyr Tydfil, and Elan Valley.

The dam safety inspector for Welsh Water looks after some of Welsh Water’s 91 reservoirs and dams, many of which date back to Victorian times.

The 41-year-old said: “I love my job and I’m lucky enough to visit some pretty spectacular locations every day, so when I get the chance, I’ll take a pic so that people can see some of the amazing views we have here in Wales.”

A spokesman for Welsh Water said Mr Ivins work is vital to ensuring the drinking water network is maintained and can supply us all with safe reliable water all year round.

“The account gives snapshots of the breathtaking views he encounters in his daily work out in some of Wales’ most picturesque locations,” he added.

Mr Ivins originally joined Welsh Water six years ago as a season ranger at Llandegfedd Reservoir, near Pontypool, before joining the dam safety team a year later.

His travels take him to some challenging and remote locations to inspect and maintain the company’s infrastructure, the spokesman added. He looks for signs of defects in the dams and carries out maintenance to make sure they remain in the best condition possible.