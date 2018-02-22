A ROAD in Abergavenny will be closed overnight this week as resurfacing work continues around the new Morrisons supermarket.

The A40 at the junction of Park Road and Hereford Road will close from Thursday February 22 to Wednesday February 28 between 8pm and 6am.

Midas Group, the firm behind the work, say letters regarding the closure have been posted to houses along the A40 from the bus station on Monmouth Road to the petrol station at the closed junction.

Other letters have been posted to premises in Lower Castle Street, Cross Street, Market Street and parts of High Street.

Traffic wishing to access north of the closure can drive south along Monmouth Road to Hardwick Interchange, take the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road westbound and exit at Llanfoist Junction.

The route will then follow the A4143 northbound to Brecon Road roundabout before proceeding eastwards along the A40 to its junction with Hereford Road.

The alternative route for traffic wishing to access south of the closure will be vice versa.

Northbound traffic will be advised of the closure at Hardwick Interchange, where drivers will find alternative routes to follow.

Access to local premises will be available along the A40 between Hardwick Interchange and Brecon Road Roundabout up to the point of closure.

A Midas Group spokesman said: “The works are such that essential access for emergency services can be accommodated through the site. Any access should, however, be with caution due to the presence of plant and personnel on site and should be avoided if at all possible.”