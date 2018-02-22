A TRAPPED bus is causing traffic chaos after it became stuck.

The Stagecoach bus is currently stuck on the corner of Caxton Place and the incident is said to be causing a build-up of traffic around Baneswell.

This comes three days after a bus got stuck in the same place due to cars parked on double yellow lines.

Robin Hall, managing director of Kymin, has currently been stuck for about half an hour trying to get to a meeting.

Mr Hall - whose office is on Bridge Street and his carpark is at the back of it so this is the only way out for him - said: “It is absolute chaos again and it needs to be sorted out.

"Last time, we were stuck for about an hour and today it is been half an hour.”

Gwent Police has said that officers are working on tackling parking in the city centre.

Police Sergeant Ian Roberts said: “Parking in the city centre is something my officers are working on regularly to educate people about where they can park legally but also to give out fines when necessary.

"We’re working with Newport City Council to work on longer term measures to combat illegal parking."

The spokesman for the force wasn't able to confirm whether the road has reopened.