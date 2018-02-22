AN EXHIBITION celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer culture (LGBTQ+) will take place in a Blaenau Gwent gallery next month showcasing the work of a renowned documentary photographer.

Between March 3-31, The Kickplate Gallery in Abertillery will host ‘The Gender Journey’ by Crosskeys-born documentary photographer Roger Tiley.

Since beginning his photographic career in 1978 as an apprentice industrial photographer, Mr Tiley has worked as a photojournalist for national newspapers including the Sunday Times, Observer and Guardian.

From Arts Council of Wales commissions and explorations ofsouthWales’ mining past to work as a lecturer for more than 30 years in both the USA and UK, he is known for pushing photography practice forward with his stunning pictures.

To mark his 40-year anniversary in professional photography, Mr Tiley focused on a subject which he openly admits is unfamiliar to him.

“The idea for this body of work came about when I was invited to photograph the 'Lesbian and Gays Support the Miners' reunion event in 2015, at the Onllwyn Miners’ Welfare Hall, in the Dulais Valley," he said.

“During the 1984/85 miners’ strike in which I photographed extensively, I failed to photograph the LGBT community travelling from London to donate a large amount of money to striking miners.

“This story was portrayed in the film ‘Pride’”

Making a departure from gritty black and white to digital colour,‘part one’ of the project aims to reflect south Wales’ LGBTQ community with photographs showcasing “individuality and diversity,” Mr Tiley said.

“It has become a trademark of mine, to support and understand the ideology of the communities I capture. I have total respect for all of my subjects."

He added:“As a documentary photographer, it is always a privilege and an honour to be allowed into peoples lives to capture a moment in history and make a statement, recording everyday life.”

For more information, search ‘Kickplate Gallery’ on Facebook.