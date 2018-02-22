PLANS to build 50 new homes in Blaenavon in the latest phase of a long-running housing project are set for approval at a council meeting.

Torfaen County Borough Council’s planning committee will be asked to approve plans for the second stage of works at New Road Farm, Varteg Road, Blaenavon.

Planning consent for 112 houses was originally granted in 2006 as part of a larger homes project in the area.

Following the original consent, only 12 properties were constructed before works stopped due to the recession, a council report states.

After a new applicant bought the site in 2013, works restarted on the southern site and now, an amended plan seeks to redevelop the northern site.

A report states that plans approved under original consent are “are virtually impossible to develop due to the topography of the site and the engineering required”.

As a result, the number of homes has been reduced from 52 to 50.

The proposals are for market housing and include 17 two-bed houses, 23 three-bed houses, seven houses with three to four bedrooms and three four-bed houses.

While 20 homes could be occupied by registered social landlords as affordable housing, no agreement has been made, the council report states.

Each property would have two parking spaces either at the side of the home or in parking courts to the rear of the homes.

The application adds an area of public open space would run through the centre of the site linking into existing open space in the southern section of the New Road Farm development.

The planning report, in its conclusions, adds that the “high quality design and sympathetic layout proposed responds to the historic character of the town” and reflects the first phase of the development.

The new plans are recommended for approval by Torfaen CBC’s planning committee subject to a Section 106 agreement.

This requires the developer to follow several conditions when undertaking the work ranging from ecology, drainage and visual amenity to highway safety.

A decision on the homes plan will be made on Tuesday, February 27 at 4pm.

Watch the planning meeting live on Torfaen CBC’s website here: torfaen.public-i.tv/core/portal/home