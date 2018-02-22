BUSINESSES in Monmouthshire are being urged to sign up with the largest provider of Jobs Growth Wales placements before its too late.

Itec Skills and Employment has 14 opportunities available for local enterprises to take up, which involves Welsh Government funding 50 per cent of a 16-24 year old’s salary for 26 weeks.

The deadline for applications is March 31.

Jobs Growth Wales is a jobs creation programme that was set up in 2012 to allow employers to offer opportunities to young people and create new roles within their organisation.

Staff are paid a wage and benefit from gaining vital work experience and developing on-the-job skills while also supporting Welsh businesses to grow.

Itec has worked with more than 2,500 Welsh employers through the scheme, which is jointly funded by the European Union and Welsh Government.

Lee Grindlay, sales & vettings consultant at Itec, said: “Jobs Growth Wales has been incredibly popular as it allows employers from a range of sectors to take on the candidates they are specifically looking for and train them in the precise skills needed for the business.

“In many cases, the member of staff ends up staying on within the organisation, so it’s a good way of giving someone the opportunity to get started in their career while creating a role to enable your business to grow. There are only limited opportunities available for businesses to sign up to Jobs Growth Wales so it’s best to get in touch as early as possible.”

Employers wanting to find out more can call Itec’s Jobs Growth Wales Team on 02920 710 511 or email jgwsales@itecskills.co.uk