GWENT Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a car wash on Avondale Road in Cwmbran.

The burglary took place between 6pm on Monday, February 19 and 10am on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Approximately £500 in cash was stolen.

If you can help with any information about this incident or those responsible please call 101 quoting log 104 20/2/2018 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.