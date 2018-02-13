GWENT appealing for information following a burglary at a shed on Beech Grove in Oakdale.

The theft took place between 5pm on Monday, February 12 and 2.45pm on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

The three bikes taken (pictured) are worth approximately £7.5k.

A black and green Giant Stance mountain bike was stolen.

A black and white Specialised Stunt Jumper mountain bike was stolen

And a white and red Felt road bike was stolen.

If you can help with any information about this incident or those responsible please call 101 quoting log 309 13/2/2018 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.