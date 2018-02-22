BY February 1918 Newport people had stopped worrying about the possibility of Zeppelin raids to the extent that lighting restrictions had been relaxed and the town clock in High Street could again be illuminated.

It seemed the greater danger to life and limb came from the Corporation’s own trams. Tramcar Number 42 on the Stow Hill route had a particularly bad reputation, having been involved in an accident in 1916 when it broke the lights and collided with another tram, resulting in the driver suffering a compound fracture of the hip and a soldier who was on board having several teeth knocked out.

In November 1917 there had been a near miss when a tram going up Stow Hill began to slip backwards on a greasy rail. Fortunately, conductress Waldron reacted quickly, spreading sand from a sand box on the rail to bring the tram to a halt, preventing a potentially serious accident. The Tramways committee rewarded her efforts by promoting her to first class conductor, with a rise of 2/6d (12.5p) per week and a gratuity of one guinea.

In February 1918 the Argus reported a “collision between two tram cars, averted by the narrowest of margins” when on a Friday evening the crowded Tram 42 ran out of control whilst coming from York Place towards town. The driver saw that it was going to crash into another tram coming in the other direction at a point close to where the single track line divided at the top of St Woolos Road.

The driver “was making desperate efforts” to apply the emergency brake while shouting at the other tram to speed up. Fortunately the driver of the “up” tram realised the danger and “with his heart in his mouth” was able to “put on the necessary speed to avert, by the closest shave, a serious smash.”

Sadly this was not the last time the Stow Hill tram was involved in a serious accident. In November 1918 a tram going down Stow Hill ran out of control and collided with another at the bottom.