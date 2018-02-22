TWO men who attacked a third with lumps of wood in a country park, have avoided immediate jail sentences.

Wayne Birkett, 46, and Benjamin Luff, 41, carried out the attack on June 15 last year, two weeks after the former told the victim's partner to warn the man that he was "going to kill him."

Both pleaded guilty to assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

A hearing at Newport Crown Court was told by prosecuting counsel Harry Baker that Birkett was previously in a short relationship with the woman, and had been derogatory about her partner when issuing the threat.

On the afternoon of June 15, she and her partner were on the school run in Caldicot. He needed to use the toilet and had gone to the nearby Castle Inn. Birkett and Luff were there drinking and he was verbally abused and threatened, so decided to use the toilets in Caldicot Castle Country Park.

Mr Baker said the pair found him in the park, and Birkett armed himself with "a baseball bat or pickaxe handle". A witness saw one hit the victim "at least half a dozen times to his arms and back, with full force", while the other "hit him on the torso and back with a piece of wood".

Birkett, of Church Road, Caldicot, and Luff, of Shirenewton Old Road, Crick, stopped after being made aware there were witnesses. After their arrest, Birkett said he hit the man, but in self-defence, while Luff said he saw the attack but had nothing to do with it.

Judge Tom Crowther QC was told Birkett is hard-working and has been a builder for most of his life.

"It is very unfortunate that he is in this position. It was a chance meeting, but he had clearly had alcohol prior to this incident," said defence counsel Sarah Waters.

Judge Crowther was told that Luff, managing director of a firm with 35 staff, was not the instigator, the incident was unexpected, and his involvement was brief.

Sentencing Birkett and Luff to totals of 15 months and 12 months in prison respectively, each suspended for two years, Judge Crowther said: "This had been undoubtedly, a sustained attack. Witnesses were horrified."

Each must also complete 240 hours of unpaid work and pay £600 compensation, and £600 in court costs.