COUNCIL tax in Caerphilly County Borough is set to rise by 4.52 per cent and the budget set for 2019/19 includes deferred savings of £537,000.

A council meeting last night saw many cabinet members discuss both motions.

Speaking at the beginning of the meeting, deputy leader Cllr Barbara Jones praised Caerphilly council and said it has always tried to "look after its people".

Cllr Jones said: "This is the fourth consecutive year I have stood in this chamber and delivered this speech.

"I have the same sense of pride and gratitude for the hard work done by so many people to reach this point. I believe the council is one of the best authorities. We are doing a very good job of maintaining our services."

In the meeting, councillors clashed over the discussion of the 4.52 per cent council tax increase.

Cllr Colin Mann, leader of Plaid Cymru, was against the rise and believed it would better the county's residents if the increase was cut down to a three per cent rise instead.

"As a council we should not make it worse for our residents," Cllr Mann said.

"The council is sitting on reserves. Should we keep taking more from people then sitting on it?

"Plaid is not supporting this huge hike in the budget."

In contrast, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, of the Morgan Jones ward, said Caerphilly council is not raising the council tax by a large amount compared to other local authorities such as Newport City Council, who have raised the tax by 4.8 per cent.

Cllr Pritchard blamed the problem on the Tory government and said: "It is happening everywhere. The problem is Westminster are squeezing us all the time.

"I am supporting the budget."

Mr Pritchard also explained to the cabinet that if the council tax increase was changed from the proposed 4.53 per cent to Cllr Mann's three per cent increase, it would mean that those living band I would "benefit".

"It would mean that those people in higher bands would not have to pay as much," said Cllr Pritchard.

The council leader, Cllr Dave Poole, spoke about how certain cuts and the tax increase would be able to help other parts of the borough, such as education.

He spoke about Caerphilly getting on board with the 21st century schools programme and how it would be for "the children's benefit".

However, the motion for 4.52 per cent increase was passed by the cabinet.

The increase equates to a weekly increase of 88p based on a Band D property.