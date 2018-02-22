THIS week one of the main stories which got a lot of people talking about this week was residents against the Centurion being turned into houses.

The Centurion Inn, in Heather Road, Newport, closed its doors last month and in the same month, P&P Building and Roofing Contractors Ltd acquired the leasehold.

Regulars and residents who live near the former pub said they were said to see it go.

Here’s what you had to say:

Save the Centurion? It wasn’t making it as a pub.

If the locals and Mike wanted it to stay as a pub they should have used it more or took over the pub themselves.

Good luck P and P. I hope you are able to do whatever you please with your building.

Big Hank C

Use ‘em or lose ‘em, no money in little pubs anymore, the ones moaning drink once in a blue moon.

van cough

Sad to see another pub die like this...maybe blame the economy or supermarket sales of beer?

The result though will be more housing / flats in fact anything that will bring income to NCC in the form of council tax.

As pointed out, it will lead to traffic congestion and more travelling times in peak hours and so will pollution, but all that will fall on the profoundly deaf ears of councillors.

Coralene

So the proposal is for six houses.

Those protestors are scraping a Centurion sized barrel to use increased traffic as an excuse to oppose the development.

I’m sure the new residents will need to sign a covenant saying they wont get in their cars at the same time. If they did there may be an excruciating additional 30 seconds wait on Heather Road.

Debatable

It happened to the miller in Bettws. Now flats too. Doesn’t matter what the locals want it will happen anyway,. At least the residents have got better road access to it than we have out here with one road in and one road out leading to major tailbacks daily.

eagle7

Another story that got our readers talking was the article about noise-proofing works costing £86,000 set to get under way at a Newport play area this month.

The Afon Village Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) in Rogerstone will have around £145,000 in total after the latest works take place.

Previously, the council spent £59,000 on the site, only for legal proceedings to be filed against the local authority by a homeowner alleging statutory noise nuisance.

Here is our readers had to say:

£145,000 !! Absolutely disgusting.

Happychapppp

This is a joke!! All that tax payers money wasted on this idiot magnet! Basically, it's because of parents who don't install any respect or morals in their kids that they behave in an anti-social fashion and use places like this as meeting point to annoy and terrorise residents who just want some peace!!!

The council should take it down and use the money to fund more police in the area to aggressively tackle the problem of the horrible little brats of today and their chav like parents!!

Jack Regan flying squad

I disagree. It's a place for kids to play football and meet their friends. Didn't you hang out with your mates when you were young?

Most kids are decent, yes they might be naughty, but they're kids and all kids do naughty things, scrumping, pulling a moony, chasing your mates with a piece of dog poo on a stick!

Hardly crimes worthy of the cops. But I've done them and I laugh about it now. My parents were great parents and I've grown into a decent person and my kids are all decent.

Take it away and then what? It's a snowflake generation. The person making the fuss should get a grip. If they want silence, go and live on an island, alone.

Fried Gold

Yes, that's the way to raise law abiding citizens of the future - take away their play spaces and sic the police on them. Jesus wept. I would LOVE to hear if your parents and schoolmates think you were a perfect little angel when you were a kid.

DeeGee321

We have a obesity epidemic with our youngster, and your answer is to take away a outdoor play field so that you can have more police. when children play or other play sports noise is created its a fact. we need more spaces like this for the children not less. if you want peace may I suggest you move to the moon or mars!

Madmen123

It's a purpose built play area with a field next to it...where else do you think the kids are going to go if you take that away? Play on the streets among all the cars that are parked on the pavements, while dodging dog mess that people don't clean up behind them? Next to the river? There are loads of kids that use it. If you have a better idea, great, put it to the community, but don't complain if you have nothing to offer, that makes you a part of the problem, not the solution.

Left turn