THE death of a former environmental worker from Newport has been attributed to contact with asbestos, an inquest has ruled.

Originally from Usk, Derek Ronald Leonard, 62, of Windmill Square, Commercial Road died on Wednesday, November 22 of last year.

A post-mortem examination, conducted by Dr Majid Rashid, a consultant pathologist at the Royal Gwent Hospital, found the likely cause of death was linked to asbestos fibres, with three conditions linked to the death of the 62-year-old.

Dr Rashid’s examination found the likely causes of death were peritonitis – a peritoneum inflammation caused usually by a bacteria infection either via the blood or rupturing the abdominal organ.

The pathologist also found metastatic peritoneal mesothelioma – a form of cancer which initially starts in the peritoneal cavity, which contains the stomach, spleen, liver, intestines and other abdominal organs - was another likely cause of Mr Leonard's death.

A secondary cause of death from the post-mortem was coronary artery disease, as part of Dr Rashid's examination.

In her verdict, Wendy James, the senior coroner for Gwent, returned a verdict of industrial disease.

Miss James cited peritonitis, metastatic peritoneal mesothelioma and coronary artery disease – all linked to the exposure to asbestos fibres – as attributing to Mr Leonard’s death.

The verdict was returned on Thursday, February 22 at Newport Coroner’s Court.